UPDATE: Poppy has issued a statement via Instagram Story explaining her onstage absence at Upheaval Festival. The article below has been updated to include her response.

At the Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Poppy's band took the stage and performed a nearly hour-long set without her.

In the video below, Poppy's backing band can be seen wearing respirator masks beneath their theatrical stage mask, which is commonly used to filter particulate matter in the air. The respirator mask bears a "3M" mark across the mouth, similar to the product readily listed at several hardware stores.

This mask is described as "an N95 disposable particulate respirator that is designed to help provide respiratory protection of at least 95 percent filtration efficiency against certain non-oil based particles" in another product listing.

Video and and a photo of Poppy's band onstage without her can be viewed directly below.

Loudwire poppys band onstage

Poppy Explains Upheaval Festival Absence

In an Instagram Story post, Poppy shared the reason her band performed without her at Upheaval Festival.

Her statement reads:

Due to 'hazardous' AQI [Air Quality Index] reaching 350+ around our set time I was unable to join my band on stage. I was unable to breathe in those conditions. You might've noticed our set was instrumental only. For those who braved the conditions - I applaud you.

Instagram: @impoppy poppy instagram story

Weather Update Issued by Upheaval Festival Before Kickoff

The location of Upheaval Festival (Grand Rapids, Michigan) is one of many areas that has experienced reduced air quality as a result of the blazing wildfires in Canada.

Prior to opening doors at the event, which is headlined by Gojira (July 17) and Papa Roach (July 18), the festival issued a weather about, informing attendees that they are "working with our local officials to monitor the ongoing Air Quality situation that is passing through."

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At the time of the update, information suggested the situation would improve as the day progressed.

The statement reads:

WEATHER UPDATE:

Doors are opening on time! Our staff and crew has been amazing this week. Please thank them throughout the weekend! Your safety is our number one concern. We encourage you all to pace yourselves today and look out for each other. We are still working with our local officials to monitor the ongoing Air Quality situation that is passing through. Current information shows the Air Quality will improve throughout the day. Thank you for your patience! We will keep you updated on social media.

We look forward to seeing you all soon

Upheaval Festival upheaval festival lineup

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