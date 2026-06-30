A GoFundMe has been launched for Cliff Burton's older sister Connie's "live-saving" surgery.

According to the fundraiser, which was created by Maricela Dena, Burton is suffering from "severe decay in her skull" that started with her teeth and has since spread to her sinuses. Her doctors have apparently cautioned that if the decay continues to spread, the condition can become fatal. A costly surgical procedure is necessary to treat the deterioration.

The GoFundMe page further alleges that Connie was written out of her family's will and thus needs financial assistance in order to cover the cost of the surgery.

"She remains a born-again Christian, devoted to sharing hope and love with others. Her faith has carried her through many trials and she continues to inspire those around her," it reads.

Donations to the fundraiser will directly go toward the cost of Connie's procedure and recovery. The page's goal is to raise $15,000 and at the time this post was published, over $4,200 had already been raised.

Donate to Connie's surgery fund here.

Back in 2018, Connie co-produced narrated a documentary about her late brother's life and career with Metallica titled The Salvation Kingdom. She shared several untold stories about the rocker, including the way he would "headbang" as a baby and the time he told her he was going to dissect the brain of a lizard when he was a little kid because he wanted to be a brain surgeon when he got older.

"He was so committed and so dedicated to his music, he was married to his music. That was his first priority — girls weren't his first priority... everything came second to Cliff," Connie said during the film.

READ MORE: The 17-Song Setlist From Metallica's Final Show With Cliff Burton

"He did not like the fame and the fortune part. He didn't know how much money he had in the bank... He didn't want anything to do with it. And he was born to leave at the time he left because that was just when he was really having to face incorporating fame and fortune into being the best musician he could be. It got to a point where it was literally ripping out his spirit."

See the film below. Loudwire sends our best to Connie during this difficult time.

The Salvation Kingdom (A Cliff Burton Documentary by Connie Burton)

See sets of rock and metal siblings in the gallery below.