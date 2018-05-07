Metallica’s late bassist Cliff Burton is the subject of a new 90-minute movie called The Salvation Kingdom, which has just been released by BurStock Productions and can be viewed in its entirety above.

The film features previously untold stories about Burton’s life and death as recounted by his older sister, Connie Burton. During the movie, Connie talks about what Cliff was like as a child, his habits, influences, religious beliefs and more.

Burton joined Metallica in 1982 after the band saw him perform with another group called Trauma. Since Burton wouldn’t move to Metallica’s hometown of Los Angeles, the band – which didn’t exactly fit into Sunset Strip’s image-oriented scene -- relocated to Burton’s hometown of San Francisco.

Burton wrote with Metallica and played on the band’s first three studio albums, Kill 'Em All, Ride The Lightning and Master Of Puppets. He received co-writing credits on such classics as “Ride The Lightning," "For Whom The Bell Tolls," "Fade To Black," "Creeping Death," and "Master Of Puppets." Tragically, Burton was killed in a tour bus crash in Sweden on September 27, 1986. He was 24.

On February 28, Alameda County Supervisors named February 10 Cliff Burton Day. This year, Cliff would have turned 56 on that day.

Watch The Salvation Kingdom above.

Where Does Cliff Burton Rank Among the Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists of All Time?