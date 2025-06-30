VOTE: Better Ozzy-Featuring Album – ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ vs. ‘Paranoid’

With the music world centered on Ozzy and Black Sabbath's farewell concert this week, we decided to put the best albums from each part of Ozzy's career against each other in the weekly Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club battle.

Coming off his tumultuous split with Black Sabbath, there was a lot on the line for Ozzy Osbourne with his solo debut. But the singer didn't disappoint, putting together a top notch solo band and dropping the classic Blizzard of Ozz album. Songs such as "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley" became instant favorites, while deeper cuts such as "I Don't Know," "Goodbye to Romance" and "Suicide Solution" make this a no-skip record.

Paranoid was actually the second album to come from Black Sabbath. Arriving in 1970, the album featured the legendary title track, along with such standouts as "Iron Man," "War Pigs," "Planet Caravan" and "Faeries Wear Boots." The album helped solidify Black Sabbath as the preeminent heavy band and helped them forge the heavy metal sound.

Two iconic classics, but you can only pick one! As always, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle in the 8PM hour of Monday's shows. Then individual arguments will be made for each record on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to vote using the ranking tool at the bottom of this post. By Friday afternoon, the final votes will be tallied and the winning album will be featured in a rock block on the Loudwire Nights radio show in the 8PM hour.

