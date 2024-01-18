Sleep Token have revealed a North American tour for early 2024, the enigmatic British alt-metal act breaking the mystery today (Jan. 18) after they wiped the contents of their official Instagram page earlier this week, subsequently posting a link to one of their songs that sent fans theorizing.

Now, Sleep Token have at least one post on their social media grid — the announcement for their North American tour to start on April 27, the concerts bolstered by support from Empire State Bastard.

"Those wishing to attend may register their interest at teethofgod.com to obtain their unique access code, in preparation for the exclusive presale window - which begins Wednesday at 10AM local time," the band states on social media.

See the dates near the bottom of this page.

What's Up With Sleep Token?

Over the last week, several Sleep Token fans on Reddit, X (formerly Twitter) and elsewhere engaged in frenzied speculation after some on social media alleged that someone had apparently uncovered the birth certificate and address of one of Sleep Token's members, the musician known as III. However, this has not been confirmed and no such documentation has been made readily available.

As fans know, Sleep Token, including their bandleader, Vessel, are notoriously masked and anonymous, performing only in costume.

Around the same time as the birth certificate talk, Sleep Token deleted everything from their Instagram and changed their bio to include the quote, "Nothing lasts forever." Some suggested the rumored leak moved the band to clear their account, but Sleep Token didn't explain.

A day later, still without context, the band shared a link to the song "Ascensionism" from their latest album, 2023's Take Me Back to Eden. It further fueled the conversation on places like /r/SleepToken, where fans dissected the post's meaning via lines in the song such as, "You make me wish I could disappear" and "You're gonna watch me ascend."

Are you ready to see Sleep Token on tour in North America? Prior to today's announcement, Sleep Token had already revealed Australian dates for this spring, select 2024 U.S. festival gigs, and their Radio City Music Hall show in New York on May 22.

Sleep Token 2024 North American Tour Dates

April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World

April 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel

May 3 - Austin, Texas @ H.E.B. Center at Cedar Park

May 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory

May 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yeungling Center

May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 8 - Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

May 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 15-16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed

May 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

May 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

May 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

May 27-28 Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall