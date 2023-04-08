Actor Timotheé Chalamet Will Do His Own Singing in Bob Dylan Biopic

Actor Timotheé Chalamet will do his own singing in the upcoming biopic about one of the most iconic musicians in of all time: Bob Dylan.

The film, which has been years in the making and does not currently have a title, will reportedly focus on Dylan's early life. Specifically, when he famously swapped his acoustic guitar for an electric guitar — a move that was met with both criticism and celebration.

In a recent interview with Collider, director James Mangold was asked if Chalamet is going to sing in the movie, rather than having Dylan's voice dubbed over. He enthusiastically replied, "Of Course!" Mangold also revealed the biopic will likely start filming in August of this year. Check out the full interview below.

It seems we're going to hear quite a bit of Chalamet's vocals in the next few years. The Dune actor previously revealed that his upcoming role as the titular character in Paul King's Wonka required him to do a lot of singing —he has a total of seven musical numbers in the film, to be exact. When asked about the pressures of singing in movies, he told Collider: “I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f**k you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realising is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”