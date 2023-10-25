Sometimes bands got sick of a project because it simply became too popular and, in turn, too confining. Other times, something just went terribly wrong along the way. However they got there, each ended up on a rarefied list of Classic Rock Artists Who Hate Their Own Records.

Over a lengthy career, certain pitfalls also present themselves: Band members come and go, forever altering the recorded output for a key period. You can hardly blame bands for trying to soldier on in the face of that kind of adversity – it is, after all, their life's work – but you're often reminded that recipes require every listed ingredient.

Musical fads occasionally come into play too. Something tried on an album might seem like a good idea in one era, and a very, very bad idea in another.

WATCH: 10 Rockers Who Hated Their Own Hit Songs

If you work hard enough and get lucky enough, classic rock acts might have a huge, long-wished-for hit. Those records can end up being so definitive that they leave little room to grow. Songs, in particular, can become inescapable – yelled-out concert favorites that arrive at just the wrong time.

Alternatively, a tune might bubble up that's just the opposite: a one-off moment that has almost nothing to do with the band's usual sound.

How did they get to this unusual place? Find out as we look back at Classic Rock Artists Who Hate Their Own Records:

Why These Classic Rock Acts Hate Their Own Records Over a lengthy career, certain pitfalls also present themselves: Band members leave, songs become one-hit wonders, sounds go out of style. Then you start to hate your own records. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

The Rock Supergroups You Totally Forgot