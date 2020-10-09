WATCH: Dude Hilariously Fails the Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ Challenge

It feels like we’re in the 14th minute of the Fleetwood Mac / skateboard / cranberry juice thing, but before social media starts going nuts about the next trend, please enjoy this epic fail.

Nathan Apodaca (aka Doggface) has already made bank from his unexpectedly viral video, making the skateboarder and Fleetwood fan more than $30,000 in five days by selling merch. His gigantic TikTok also brought “Dreams” back into the charts, with the Fleetwood Mac classic hitting No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Songs chart.

The clip has inspired countless copycats, but one of them is actually worth watching. A New York Jets fans ate a spectacular amount of sh*t as he attempted his own “Dreams” video, crashing his skateboard into the grass and splitting his entire bottle of Cran-Raspberry onto his face. It’s a fail for the ages… and peak 2020.

Of course, many were quick to point out the poetry of his outfit. The New York Jets are currently 0-4 in their 2020-21 season.

Mick Fleetwood himself filmed a successful version of the Dreams Challenge. "@420doggface208 had it right,” Fleetwood wrote. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."