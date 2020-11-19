Eddie Vedder Unveils ‘Matter of Time’ + ‘Say Hi’ at EB Research Benefit
Eddie Vedder once again stepped up for the EB Research Partnership, taking part in a virtual concert event Wednesday night (Nov. 18) and debuting two new songs following the Venture Into Cures global broadcast. "Matter of Time" and "Say Hi" have now arrived, with both songs having ties to Epidermolysis Bullosa.
Vedder and his wife Jill are co-founders of the EB Research Partnership and put on the Ventures Into Cures webcast event with a group of other performers. EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called “Butterfly Children” because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP’s innovative Venture Philanthropy model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB, but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.
The singer shared a powerful animated video for the new song "Matter of Time." Check out the lyrics for the song as well as the video below.
AS WE ARISE WITH THE SUN IN OUR EYES
CATCH A BREAK FROM THE DARK
STILL TIMES WHEN NOTHINGS ALRIGHT AS WE BANDAGE UP ALL OUR PARTS
WELL I’M A BUILDER OF BRIDGES AND I COULD FLY US UP TO THE MOON
WHEN YOU’RE TIME IS LIMITED, NOTHING HAPPENS TOO SOON
NAVIGATE, COME FIND A WAY, OUR DIFFERENCES BE DAMNED
SO MUCH SPACE BETWEEN US, IN THE DISTANCE OF OUR HANDS
STAKES ARE RAISED TO ELEVATE, JUST A SECOND TO UNDERSTAND
WHAT YOU GIVE, THIS WILL TO LIVE
YOU GO THE CURE, I’LL FIGHT THE FIGHT
IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME
SUBMIT THE EVIDENCE AND TAKE THE STAND, LET THE TRUTH TESTIFY
IF I WERE BUT A GRAIN OF SAND I’D STILL RESIST THIS TIDE
BUT WE’RE NOT ALONE ON THIS CROWDED SHORE AND TIMES THEY DO DEMAND
SHRINK THE SPACE BETWEEN US, A REACHING OF A HAND
STAKES ARE RAISED TO ELEVATE, JUST A SECOND TO UNDERSTAND
WHAT YOU GIVE, THIS WILL TO LIVE
YOU GOT THE CURE, I GOT THE FIGHT
IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME
MATTER OF TIME. JUST A MATTER OF TIME
I FOUND MYSELF WHEN I FOUND MY TRIBE
NOW I KNOW WHAT IT’S LIKE TO FEEL ALIVE
I’LL TAKE THE JOY, I’LL TAKE THE PAIN
WE’RE JUST LIKE YOU, WE’RE ALL THE SAME
A MATTER OF TIME
MATTER OF TIME
MATTER OF TIME
MATTER OF TIME
JOIN TOGETHER
MATTER OF TIME
JOIN TOGETHER
MATTER OF TIME
JOIN TOGETHER
MATTER OF TIME
Eddie Vedder, "Matter of Time"
The second new song of the night was a live performance video for the song "Say Hi," a song written for Eli Meyer, a brave 6-year-old afflicted with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa. The song is inspired by the #ComeSayHi movement, an initiative started by Eli's siblings to ""Come Say Hi"" to Eli to learn about EB. Check out the lyrics and the video below.
I’LL COME AND SAY HI WHEN I SEE ELI, I’LL COME AND SAY HI
I’LL COME AND SAY HI WHEN I SEE ELI, I’LL COME AND SAY HI
OH ELI, YOU’RE A THIEF YOU STOLE MY HEART.
AS I DREAM I SEE YOUR WINGS GLOW IN THE DARK
A MESSAGE THAT RINGS LOUD AND TRUE
INDELIBLE COMING FROM YOU
OH YOU MAKE THE CONNECTION
AND I’LL FOLLOW YOUR SUGGESTION WHEN YOU SAY
I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI
I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI
OH ELI YOUR WISDOM BELIES YOUR AGE
HERES TO YOU A GURU OF STRENGTH AND GRACE
CAUSE THE FIRST ONE TO REACH OUT A HAND
SHOWS MORE COURAGE THAN THE ONE WHO DOES LAST
WITH ALL OUR IMPERFECTIONS
YOUR LIGHT SHINES IN ALL DIRECTIONS
CUTTING THROUGH
I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI
I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI
I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI
I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI
OH ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI
Eddie Vedder, "Say Hi"
If you like what you hear, fans can pick up the songs via the platform of their choosing here. Plus there's now a pre-order for a 7" vinyl at this location and you can get a limited edition poster from the event right here. Learn more about the EBRP and their life-changing work at this location.
