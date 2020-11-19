Eddie Vedder Unveils ‘Matter of Time’ + ‘Say Hi’ at EB Research Benefit

Eddie Vedder once again stepped up for the EB Research Partnership, taking part in a virtual concert event Wednesday night (Nov. 18) and debuting two new songs following the Venture Into Cures global broadcast. "Matter of Time" and "Say Hi" have now arrived, with both songs having ties to Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Vedder and his wife Jill are co-founders of the EB Research Partnership and put on the Ventures Into Cures webcast event with a group of other performers. EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called “Butterfly Children” because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP’s innovative Venture Philanthropy model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB, but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.

The singer shared a powerful animated video for the new song "Matter of Time." Check out the lyrics for the song as well as the video below.

AS WE ARISE WITH THE SUN IN OUR EYES

CATCH A BREAK FROM THE DARK

STILL TIMES WHEN NOTHINGS ALRIGHT AS WE BANDAGE UP ALL OUR PARTS WELL I’M A BUILDER OF BRIDGES AND I COULD FLY US UP TO THE MOON

WHEN YOU’RE TIME IS LIMITED, NOTHING HAPPENS TOO SOON NAVIGATE, COME FIND A WAY, OUR DIFFERENCES BE DAMNED

SO MUCH SPACE BETWEEN US, IN THE DISTANCE OF OUR HANDS STAKES ARE RAISED TO ELEVATE, JUST A SECOND TO UNDERSTAND

WHAT YOU GIVE, THIS WILL TO LIVE YOU GO THE CURE, I’LL FIGHT THE FIGHT

IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME SUBMIT THE EVIDENCE AND TAKE THE STAND, LET THE TRUTH TESTIFY

IF I WERE BUT A GRAIN OF SAND I’D STILL RESIST THIS TIDE BUT WE’RE NOT ALONE ON THIS CROWDED SHORE AND TIMES THEY DO DEMAND

SHRINK THE SPACE BETWEEN US, A REACHING OF A HAND STAKES ARE RAISED TO ELEVATE, JUST A SECOND TO UNDERSTAND

WHAT YOU GIVE, THIS WILL TO LIVE YOU GOT THE CURE, I GOT THE FIGHT

IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME MATTER OF TIME. JUST A MATTER OF TIME I FOUND MYSELF WHEN I FOUND MY TRIBE

NOW I KNOW WHAT IT’S LIKE TO FEEL ALIVE I’LL TAKE THE JOY, I’LL TAKE THE PAIN

WE’RE JUST LIKE YOU, WE’RE ALL THE SAME A MATTER OF TIME

MATTER OF TIME

MATTER OF TIME

MATTER OF TIME

JOIN TOGETHER

MATTER OF TIME

JOIN TOGETHER

MATTER OF TIME

JOIN TOGETHER

MATTER OF TIME

Monkeywrench / Republic

Eddie Vedder, "Matter of Time"

The second new song of the night was a live performance video for the song "Say Hi," a song written for Eli Meyer, a brave 6-year-old afflicted with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa. The song is inspired by the #ComeSayHi movement, an initiative started by Eli's siblings to ""Come Say Hi"" to Eli to learn about EB. Check out the lyrics and the video below.

I’LL COME AND SAY HI WHEN I SEE ELI, I’LL COME AND SAY HI

I’LL COME AND SAY HI WHEN I SEE ELI, I’LL COME AND SAY HI OH ELI, YOU’RE A THIEF YOU STOLE MY HEART.

AS I DREAM I SEE YOUR WINGS GLOW IN THE DARK

A MESSAGE THAT RINGS LOUD AND TRUE

INDELIBLE COMING FROM YOU OH YOU MAKE THE CONNECTION

AND I’LL FOLLOW YOUR SUGGESTION WHEN YOU SAY I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI

I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI OH ELI YOUR WISDOM BELIES YOUR AGE

HERES TO YOU A GURU OF STRENGTH AND GRACE CAUSE THE FIRST ONE TO REACH OUT A HAND

SHOWS MORE COURAGE THAN THE ONE WHO DOES LAST WITH ALL OUR IMPERFECTIONS

YOUR LIGHT SHINES IN ALL DIRECTIONS

CUTTING THROUGH I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI

I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI

I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI

I’LL COME AND SAY HI, WHEN I SEE ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI

OH ELI I’LL COME AND SAY HI

Eddie Vedder, "Say Hi"

If you like what you hear, fans can pick up the songs via the platform of their choosing here. Plus there's now a pre-order for a 7" vinyl at this location and you can get a limited edition poster from the event right here. Learn more about the EBRP and their life-changing work at this location.