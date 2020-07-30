Elton John Celebrates 30 Years of Sobriety

Elton John is celebrating an incredible milestone today — 30 years of sobriety. The iconic pop/rock musician posted about the achievement on social media, sharing his 30-year Alcoholics Anonymous chip along with cards sent by his loved ones.

John struggled with addiction for many years before getting clean, revealing in 2012 that he still has dreams about relapsing on cocaine. Along with coke, John abused alcohol, prescription pills and marijuana while spiraling into sex addiction and bulimia.

“This is how bleak it was: I’d stay up, I’d smoke joints, I’d drink a bottle of Johnnie Walker and then I’d stay up for three days and then I’d go to sleep for a day and half, get up, and because I was so hungry, because I hadn’t eaten anything, I’d binge and have like three bacon sandwiches, a pot of ice cream and then I’d throw it up, because I became bulimic and then go and do the whole thing all over again,” Elton told Piers Morgan in 2010. “And I’m not being flippant when I say that, when I look back I shudder at the behavior and what I was doing to myself.”

Commemorating his 30th sober birthday, the Rocketman shared, “Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”

Earlier this year, Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford celebrated 34 years of sobriety, commemorating the occasion by holding a sobriety chip while throwing the devil horns.