Elton John Adds 11 New Dates to North American Farewell Tour

The legendary Elton John, who just celebrated his 75th birthday on March 25, has announced 11 new dates to his existing North American tour leg.

The final set of dates on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the United States and Canada are now locked in for July 15 through November 20, with 31 stops on the books including new ones in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ontario, South Carolina, California, Washington, British Columbia and Arizona.

After the tour's conclusion with back-to-back shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, John will have officially played 2,000 concerts in the United States alone, as reported by Billboard.

While this year will mark the very last stateside performances for one of music's best-selling artists of all time, the farewell jaunt will stretch into the summer of 2023 with a July 8 concert in Stockholm, Sweden in position to be the icon's very last.

Commenting on the upcoming tour leg, John said in a statement (via Rolling Stone), “It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States. This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together.”

See the complete list of Elton John's North American tour dates below and, for tickets, head here.

New Elton John North American Tour Dates

July 24 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

July 27 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 08 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 13 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Oct. 08 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s® Stadium

Oct. 16 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 17 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Nov. 09 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Nov. 11 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

Nov. 17 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

Previously Announced Tour Dates

July 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

July 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

July 23 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

July 28 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

July 30 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field

Aug. 05 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 10 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Carrier Dome

Sept. 16 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Sept. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

Sept. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sept. 24 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sept. 30 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Oct. 02 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

Oct. 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Nov. 04 — Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Nov. 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

Nov. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium