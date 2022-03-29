Elton John Adds 11 New Dates to North American Farewell Tour
The legendary Elton John, who just celebrated his 75th birthday on March 25, has announced 11 new dates to his existing North American tour leg.
The final set of dates on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the United States and Canada are now locked in for July 15 through November 20, with 31 stops on the books including new ones in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ontario, South Carolina, California, Washington, British Columbia and Arizona.
After the tour's conclusion with back-to-back shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, John will have officially played 2,000 concerts in the United States alone, as reported by Billboard.
While this year will mark the very last stateside performances for one of music's best-selling artists of all time, the farewell jaunt will stretch into the summer of 2023 with a July 8 concert in Stockholm, Sweden in position to be the icon's very last.
Commenting on the upcoming tour leg, John said in a statement (via Rolling Stone), “It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States. This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together.”
See the complete list of Elton John's North American tour dates below and, for tickets, head here.
New Elton John North American Tour Dates
July 24 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
July 27 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Sept. 08 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 13 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Oct. 08 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s® Stadium
Oct. 16 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 17 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 22 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Nov. 09 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
Nov. 11 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
Nov. 17 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
Previously Announced Tour Dates
July 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
July 18 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
July 23 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
July 28 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
July 30 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field
Aug. 05 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Sept. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 10 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Carrier Dome
Sept. 16 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Sept. 18 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
Sept. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sept. 24 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Sept. 30 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Oct. 02 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Oct. 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Oct. 29 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Nov. 04 — Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Nov. 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
Nov. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
Nov. 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium