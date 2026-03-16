Did you know you can make a guitar out of just about anything? We bet you've never seen anything quite like these homemade guitars out of the most painfully ordinary items. And, no, we're not talking about the old-fashioned cigar box with a tube and rubber bands!

Okay, so maybe a surfboard isn't the most ordinary household item to look to when opting for custom, one-of-a-kind six-stringed instruments. Famed jazz fusion axeman Masayoshi Takanaka has been capably brandishing that nautical guitar body for quite some time.

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If you have an old stainless steel frying pan that you're looking to replace, you should still go ahead and do that. But that pan's duty is not over! It can actually be upcycled and transformed into a guitar if you're as much of a hobbyist as this one man seen in the video compilation below.

Do you work at an office with a water cooler? You might be able to swipe some supplies for your next guitar build. The one showcased here is a bass guitar neck with one of those transparent blue jugs outfitted around it.

Used oil can? Yes we can! That works too.

How to Make a Guitar Out of Anything

Okay, now onto something a bit more traditional. Take a look at some of the most iconic guitarist used by your favorite rock and metal musicians in the gallery below.

The Guitars Used by the Most Legendary Guitarists These are the guitars used by guitar legends. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

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