Hulu Announces Premiere Date for ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot

Pinhead is going to raise hell on streaming.

A reboot of the Hellraiser franchise is coming to Hulu just in time for Halloween this year. What the press release describes as a “reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic” comes from writer/producer David S. Goyer of The Dark Knight and Blade trilogies, and director David Bruckner, whose previous credits include The Signal, 2020’s The Night House, and one of the segments in the V/H/S/ horror anthology.

The franchise’s signature character Pinhead, played by Doug Bradley in previous Hellraiser, will now be portrayed by Jamie Clayton, who appeared in Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q. In announcing the premiere, Hulu also released a very brief teaser for the movie. It also confirms the new film is rated R, for “strong bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity.” Watch closely and you might be able to catch a glimpse of the movie through the letters of the logo.

You can check it out below:

Hellraiser (HULU) Teaser

In addition to Clayton, the cast includes Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, with Goran Visnjic and Hiam Abbass.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In the all-new “Hellraiser,” a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

Hellraiser premieres on Hulu on October 7.

