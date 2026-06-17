Jon Bon Jovi is back and he's got a message for fans now four years removed from his vocal chord surgery — "I'm fully recovered."

The Bon Jovi frontman shared those reassuring words with People magazine ahead of the July 7 kickoff for the band's nine-show Madison Square Garden residency before finishing out the summer with shows in England and Ireland.

What Jon Bon Jovi Said About His Vocal Recovery

Within the chat, Jon Bon Jovi addressed the elephant in the room by expressing, "I'm fully recovered. It was longer than I'd ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith."

Bon Jovi last toured extensively in 2022 and the singer's vocal issues had become a talking point amongst fans. That same year, he underwent vocal cord medialization, a surgical procedure to help his voice regain proper function. But while Bon Jovi was able to regain his voice enough to do the comeback album Forever in 2024, he expressed concern at the time about returning to the concert stage.

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But after continued work to regain his voice, Bon Jovi booked 2026 tour dates last fall after playing sporadically over the last few years.

Speaking with People about his journey back, the singer credited his bandmates for their patience and support through it all. “They never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire. The sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole ’nother level.”

He recalled, “They said, ‘No, we’re with you.’ Every day of every rehearsal they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened.”

What Does Jon Bon Jovi Expect With His Return to Touring?

“It’s not about perfection. It’s about excellence,” Bon Jovi shared about returning to the road. “It’s like I have the gift to be able to hold this light. The gift that I receive is being in the reflection of that light when it hits the audience and that’s what I’ve been working for — I’ve been training to find the ability to hold that light. It’s like this whole spiritual communion between the band and me and the audience.”

As for how he views things now having gone through this journey, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer commented, “I think that this is a rebirth. It is simply about the joy.”

Where Can I See Bon Jovi in 2026?

As stated, Bon Jovi will kick off their 2026 with the New York Madison Square Garden residency. It begins on July 7 and includes appearances July 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23 and 26.

From there, the band will take a few weeks off before starting a tour of the U.K. and Ireland in late August and early September. All dates and ticketing information can be found through the Bon Jovi website.

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