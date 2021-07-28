Jon Bon Jovi Is Getting His Own Rest Stop in New Jersey

Bon Jovi bandleader Jon Bon Jovi will have a rest area on New Jersey's Garden State Parkway dedicated to him. It's part of a showcase of local N.J. talent harnessed by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority in conjunction with the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The Bon Jovi vocalist will join other big Jersey-related music names, such as the late singers Whitney Houston and Frank Sinatra, in having a parkway service stop rechristened in their honor. Icons such as Connie Chung and James Gandolfini will also receive the rest area treatment, among others, as North Jersey's The Record reported on Tuesday (July 27) after it was announced.

But the stops that provide drivers and passengers with places to rest, eat and refuel without exiting onto other roads won't just bear entertainment stars' names — each will have an exhibit curated by the New Jersey Hall of Fame honoring the respective artist.

Per Billboard, the service areas will contain Hard Rock Cafe-style exhibits and artifacts along with an interactive Wall of Fame featuring a life-sized video monitor highlighting the state's inductees.

"Millions of New Jersey drivers travel on the Garden State Parkway every day," said Diane Scaccetti-Gutierrez, the transportation commissioner who oversees the Turnpike Authority. "The service areas they visit during those travels are a fitting place to call attention to the accomplishments of their fellow New Jerseyans in the arts, entertainment and sports."

But some music fans and New Jersey residents might be wondering if there's going to be a rest area dedicated to another huge Jersey force among popular music, Bruce Springsteen.

"Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him," a New Jersey Hall of Fame spokesperson explained. "It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall."

See the list of new Garden State Parkway rest area names below.

Montvale: James Gandolfini Service Area

Brookdale North: Larry Doby Service Area

Brookdale South: Connie Chung Service Area

Vauxhall: Whitney Houston Service Area

Cheesequake: Jon Bon Jovi Service Area

Monmouth: Judy Blume Service Area

Forked River: Celia Cruz Service Area

Atlantic: Frank Sinatra Service Area

Ocean View: Toni Morrison Service Area