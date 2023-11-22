Kiss Cancels Canadian Farewell Dates as Paul Stanley Recovers

Kiss has been forced to cancel a pair of their farewell tour dates in Canada as Paul Stanley battles to recover from the flu.

The band initially announced their performance on Tuesday, Nov. 21 was called off due to “an unforeseen illness in the band party.” Less than 24 hours later, Kiss announced that the show scheduled for Nov. 22 in Toronto – the final Canadian stop of their End of the Road farewell tour – had also been canceled.

“Toronto And Ottawa… I’ve done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible,” Stanley wrote in a message on social media, which notably included a picture of the singer in bed with an IV drip. “I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn’t be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies.”

READ MORE: Kiss Albums Ranked Worst to Best

The terminology used – “canceled” rather than “postponed” – suggests the concerts will not be rescheduled. Ticket holders can get refunds from their points of purchase.

When Does Kiss' Farewell Tour End?

Stanley’s illness couldn’t have come at a worse time for Kiss. The legendary rockers are in the final stages of their End of the Road farewell tour, which is set to conclude on Dec. 2 at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Kiss has a demanding schedule to close out their trek – the canceled Ottawa show would have started an eight shows in twelve days stretch. Fans everywhere will be keeping a close eye on Stanley’s recovery, in hopes that the face-painted rockers can finish the tour as planned. The band’s next show is scheduled for Nov. 24 in Knoxville, Tennessee.