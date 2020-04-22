Machine Gun Kelly Covers Rihanna at Marilyn Manson’s Request

Machine Gun Kelly has been using the self-quarantine time to both sharpen his guitar skills and entertain his fans at the same time while performing a series of covers. For his latest cover, he turned to his pal Marilyn Manson for a request and got an unexpected answer.

While Facetiming with Manson, Kelly told him, "I'm doing these song covers for fun and I need a song request. What are you thinking?" Manson pointedly replied, "Rihanna ... 'Love on the Brain,'" with Kelly initially offering a shocked, "What?" before Manson reiterated his request and told Kelly to "Kill it."

Performing in a blue hued space of his home, Machine Gun Kelly is then seen stepping up to the mic and singing as a chugging guitar line plays underneath his vocal. While a majority of the cover is Kelly's singing, he does eventually take the guitar strapped around his neck and put it to use with a guitar solo. Have a look in the player below.

Machine Gun Kelly started his #LockdownSessions performances about a month ago, with one of his first offerings being a cover of Paramore's "Misery Business" with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker joining in. In the time since, he's performed a wide array of covers across multiple genres, including an inspired take of Oasis' "Champagne Supernova" with Yungblud.

Kelly has enjoyed a long-running friendship with Manson, who famously gifted The Dirt star with a Manson-branded dildo for his birthday last year. Stay tuned to Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram account to see what will come next.