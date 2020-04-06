Machine Gun Kelly + Yunglud Praised by Oasis for ‘Champagne Supernova’ Cover

Someday you will find them, caught inside their bathrooms singing "Champagne Supernova" to the sky. We're talking about Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud, who continued their pairing over the weekend, recording a social distanced cover of Oasis' "Champagne Supernova" from the luxury of their homes.

Both musicians appear to be taking up residence in their respective restrooms, taking advantage of the acoustics. The video pairing also finds Yungblud at home playing his piano, while Machine Gun Kelly continues his growth playing guitar on the performance as well. Both musicians trade off lyrics, occasionally teaming up to harmonize.

In response, the Oasis twitter account offered up, "Nice one" before requesting the next entry in the #oasisartchallenge. For the uninitiated, it looks as though the social media account has been accepting entries from fans attempting to recreate moments from the band's history. You can see a sampling of the entries here.

Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud already had a good rapport prior to this team up, notably collaborating with drummer Travis Barker to yield the 2019 hit song, "I Think I'm Okay."

As for Oasis, it doesn't appear as though a reunion is happening anytime soon. It's not for lack of trying as both Liam Gallagher and Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs have both recently suggested they'd be open to the idea, but singer-guitarist Noel Gallagher has not chimed in on any of the discussion. Noel exited Oasis for what looks like for good back in 2009 when his combustible relationship with brother Liam came to a head.

Machine Gun Kelly & Yungblud Cover Oasis' "Champagne Supernova"