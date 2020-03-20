Liam Gallagher Challenges Noel Gallagher to Reunite Oasis for Charity Show

The relationship between Oasis siblings Liam and Noel Gallagher is a complicated one, with the brothers' combustible dynamic coming to a head in 2009 when Noel left the band. In the years since, there's been a few jabs, but also some attempts by Liam to reunite Oasis while Noel has remained reluctant. In light of the recent coronavirus pandemic, Liam is taking another shot, challenging his brother to reunite for a massive charity gig.

"Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get Oasis back for a 1 of(f) gig rite for charity. C’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x," tweeted the singer.

He later continued, suggesting that a few other notoriously reluctant to reunite acts follow suit. "All these miserable fucking cunts in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c’mon weller the smiths c’mon marr Rkid oasis c’mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a fucking line up c’mon you know," he continued tweeting.

Finally, taking one last dig, he added, "C’mon NEIL."

The Oasis siblings have kept it entertaining over the years, including Liam's infamous run of calling his brother a "potato." At one point, it looked like there might be a truce, but Liam revealed it was all in his head. As for Noel, he stated in 2017 that he barely even thinks about Oasis anymore.

Noel did not acknowledge Liam's most recent "reunion for charity" tweets, with his last Twitter missive addressing the postponement of the Teenage Cancer Trust performance of his Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.