Melvins’ Buzz Osborne: Kurt Cobain Once Went to Jail for Graffiti

Nirvana fans are likely familiar with Kurt Cobain's artistic talents outside of music. In the days prior to his rock stardom, though, they actually got him into a bit of trouble. Melvins' frontman Buzz Osborne recently told the story of the night Cobain was arrested and sent to jail for graffiti.

The duo met each other in school when they were young, which led to a friendship full of mischievous nights together in Aberdeen, Wash. Osborne recalled this one particular night — where he and Cobain were joined by Melvins drummer Matt Dillard — during the band's recent Valentine's Day livestream show.

“We were out spray painting graffiti all over town,” he said [via Ultimate Classic Rock]. “You try to think of something that’s gonna really burn all these people there."

The three delinquents eventually realized there were police everywhere, and dispersed in different directions.

“All of a sudden, we heard [car screech] around the corner,” the Melvins frontman continued. "They had nabbed Cobain somehow. Like he was hiding somewhere. And he went to the joint.”

Apparently, the young Cobain spray painted "Ain't got no how whatchamacallit," and ended up spending the night in jail. Osborne said he didn't describe the experience positively.

King Buzzo added that Cobain was a good artist, and his street art reflected that. However, it was usually ridden with dark humor and was offensive. Today, a sign that welcomes visitors to the town of Aberdeen reads "Come as you are."