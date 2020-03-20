British death/doom icons Paradise Lost are aiming to keep their hot streak alive as the release of their 16th full length album, Obsidian, which will arrive on May 15. Previewing the record, the band has now released a music video for the first single, "Fall From Grace."

"This is a song about struggling through difficult times and a point-blank refusal to accept that the end is within range," said singer Nick Holmes, whose words take on a considerably eerie, morbid tone as the world currently combats the coronavirus pandemic.

Present is Paradise Lost's agonizing melodies which have never been in short supply and remain just as potent today as they did when the echoes of their groundbreaking style first rang out 30 years ago. "Fall From Grace" is textbook Paradise Lost and a strong indicator that Obsidian will represent yet another high point in the band's career.

Watch the music video below and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

Describing the album, which is the follow-up to 2017's Medusa, Holmes said, "[Obsidian is] one of the most eclectic albums we have done in some time. We have miserable songs, sad songs, slow songs and faster songs. Did I mention miserable?"

Pre-order the album now at the Nuclear Blast webstore.

Paradise Lost, "Fall From Grace"

Paradise Lost, Obsidian Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Darker Thoughts"

02. "Fall From Grace"

03. "Ghosts"

04. "The Devil Embraced"

05. "Forsaken"

06. "Serenity"

07. "Ending Days"

08. "Hope Dies Young"

09. "Ravenghast"