A who's who of rock and metal have been in Los Angeles this week for the 2024 Grammy Awards and we've got photos from the red carpet and various events.

The MusiCares salute to Jon Bon Jovi brought out a bunch of rockers, including Mammoth WVH's Wolfgang Van Halen, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Sammy Hagar, Orianthi and Jelly Roll amongst others.

There was also a big pre-Grammy gala where members of Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Shinedown's Brent Smith and Avril Lavigne were among the attendees.

And let's not forget "music's biggest night," as all the nominated artists have been walking the red carpet. We'll update this post as more photos come in throughout the day, but for now see who's turned up for Grammy week.

