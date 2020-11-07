Rockers React to Joe Biden Winning 2020 Election, Becoming 46th President of the United States
It's official: Joe Biden has won the 2020 election and will be the 46th president of the United States. In honor of the big news, we have compiled a slew of rocker reactions below.
After three days of agonizing uncertainty, The Associated Press called the race a little after 11 a.m. today (Saturday Nov. 7).
Kamala Harris has also made history as the first black woman and the first person of South Asian to become vice president. She will also become the highest ranking woman to ever serve in the U.S. government.
See how your favorite rockers reacted to the massive news below.
Scott Ian
Amy Lee
Ray Toro (MCR)
Grandson
Ted Nugent
Ice-T
Mark Morton
Jay Jay French
Dashboard Confessional
Jordan Rudess
Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion):
Todd La Torre
Yungblud
Twin Temple
Noodles
Paolo Gregoletto
Hinder
nothing, nowhere
Alex Skolnick
Jinxx BVB
Nothing
Ben Koller (Converge)
Telle Smith (The Word Alive)
Sebastian Danzig
Elijah Witt (Cane Hill)
Jake Bowen (Periphery)
Chad Ginsberg (CKY)
Mark Hunter (Chimaira)
Menzingers
Stephen King
Benji Madden
Gloria Cavalera
Phil LaBonte
Sebastian Bach
Anti-Flag
Derrick Greene
Tom DeLonge
Alex Gaskarth
Randy Blythe
Nergal
