Sammy Hagar: ‘I Don’t Think I Ever Will’ Announce a Farewell Tour

While some rockers decide to go out with a bang, don't look for Sammy Hagar to be throwing himself a party anytime soon. The Red Rocker spoke with St. Louis' KSHE 95 (as heard below), where he revealed that the "farewell tour" route may not be his preferred way to wrap up his touring career.

While many of his peers around the same age have made major events of their final major touring runs, Hagar says, "I haven't announced my farewell tour retirement yet… I have never announced my retirement and I've never made a farewell tour, and I don't think I ever will. How about that? I just won't bother with all that."

The singer added, "I'll just keep playing till I drop — or till I'm not good anymore. If I'm not any good anymore, then I'll say, 'Well, I've gotta quit,' and I won't go do a farewell tour, 'cause I stink — I can't sing anymore, I can't play, I can't jump around, I can't walk out onstage; you have to wheel me out. So guess what? I'm not doing a farewell tour."

Touring has been on Hagar's mind quite a bit of late. He was expected to join Whitesnake and Night Ranger on tour this summer before the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the run.

Speaking of the pandemic, Hagar recently stated that if things "calm down" with the pandemic, he's open to playing before a coronavirus vaccine is ready.

“If it calms down and it seems OK, I wouldn’t mind playing an outdoor amphitheater,” Hagar explains. “I’ve already talked to the promoters and the powers that be that own those places. I’ve said, ‘What if we put sterilization things all over the place? Hand sanitizers, too. And hand out face masks.’ I’m not talking about now. I’m talking about when it first starts opening back up. In a big open-air setting, only sell 10,000 out of 19,000.”

He went on to add, “I want to make sure it’s not escalating. When it’s declining and seems to be going away. I mean, it’s the flu, I guess, unless there is something I don’t know … It’s like the cold or pneumonia. Someone is always getting something.”

Hagar has also left the door open to reunite with Van Halen, recently stating in an interview, "I foresee it happening," but quickly qualifying, "I’m not trying to plant a seed like I know something is happening. I know nothing. I just know what I know in my heart and my head, which is that it has to happen. Whether it’s Sam and Dave or not, I don’t know that either. But I know that Eddie and I are not done. If enough water goes under the bridge before we die, it’ll happen. It has to. God is going to slap us both around if he has to.”

Sammy Hagar Speaks With St. Louis' KSHE 95