The Satanic Temple Demands ‘In Satan We Trust’ Appear on New Mississippi State Flag

The Satanic Temple is proposing that Mississippi add “In Satan We Trust” to their new state flag. Following a recent Mississippi Legislature vote to remove the Confederate emblem from their state flag, a new design including “In God We Trust” has been proposed, which the Satanic Temple has taken exception with.

Separation of church and state has been a major issue for the Satanic Temple’s activism. The group famously advocated for a giant Baphomet statue to be erected at the Oklahoma and Arkansas State Capitol buildings alongside already-existing monuments depicting the Ten Commandments. The campaign protested an inherent privilege given to Christian ideology in a supposedly secular government, arguing that if Christian representation was allowed on government property, Satanic representation should be allowed as well.

Now that “In God We Trust” is being considered for Mississippi’s new state flag, similar to the state flag of Georgia, Satanists are once again asking for equal representation. “Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and other elected officials have advocated for adding, ‘In God We Trust’ to [the] Mississippi flag as a replacement for the Confederate battle emblem,” a statement from the Satanic Temple reads.

“Fitch said, ‘The addition of ‘In God We Trust’ … is the perfect way to demonstrate who we are.’ The Satanic Temple responded to this proposal by sending a letter to Fitch, noting that while removing the Confederate emblem is a positive step, the proposal shifts exclusion of one group to another. However, if the updated Mississippi flag must include a religious phrase, it should be ‘In Satan We Trust.’

TST reasoned that our values, as expressed by our Seven Tenets, are more consistent with the Mississippian mission. We informed the Attorney General that we would pursue legal action if Mississippi insists on placing an exclusionary religious phrase on its flag.”

The Satanic Temple

Mississippi’s flag referendum requires a design for a new state flag to be designed no later than Sept. 14. The new design will be brought to a statewide vote on Nov. 3, concurrent with the 2020 presidential election.