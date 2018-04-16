Scars on Broadway Set to Return With New Single

Not much is known about the song, but the video was directed by Hayk Matevosyan with production design by Mikael Sharafyan and a look at those involved in the shoot can be seen in a pair of Instagram posts below.

It appears as though the lineup has changed from the band's 2008 debut disc, but Malakian has stated in the past that it was likely an ever evolving project with musicians being chosen to fit the style and approach for each release. Malakian has also now chosen to refer to the project as Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway and is listed as the sole member of the band on socials. This will be the band's first music since 2010 and the first activity since opening for Deftones in 2012.