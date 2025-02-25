The Second Best Song of 10 1970s One-Hit Wonders

You know their best, but are you familiar with the second best songs of some of these 1970s "one-hit wonders"?

These bands never set out to only have one track define their career, but in some cases one song is all it took for them to be remembered throughout the years.

This list provides an interesting dichotomy as you have several bands whose tenure lasted no more than two years, so you can understand why a Derek and the Dominos or a Ram Jam never really popped on your radar again.

Meanwhile, acts such as Nazareth, Warren Zevon, Mountain and Free had several albums to their name but yet only one giant song that broke through to massive commercial acclaim.

So let's take a look at the songs you know and still remain part of your musical vocabulary some 40 to 50 years after their initial release and the songs that serve as their next best offerings that somehow remain stuck in the '70s.

Take a look at the second best songs of these 10 1970s One-Hit Wonders.

