Steve Perry Reveals Visualizer for ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?’
While there are plenty of Christmas songs, New Year's Eve often gets overlooked when it comes to inspiring music. However, with former Journey frontman Steve Perry recently releasing his The Season holiday album, he made sure to include a New Year's Eve song that can be heard in the newly released visualizer below.
"What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" isn't exactly on par with the soaring power vocals that Perry routinely delivered in Journey, with the singer taking a more soulful, scaled back approach providing a more vulnerable and intimate vocal over a solemn piano backing. It's a hopeful song as Perry ponders making his move in a newly developing relationship on one of the more romantic evenings of the year. Check out the lyrics and visualizer for the song below.
Steve Perry, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" Lyrics (via AZLyrics.com)
When the bells all ring
And the horns all blow
And the couples we know
Are fondly kissing
Will I be with you
Or will I be among the missing?
Maybe it's much too early in the game
But I thought I'd ask you just the same
What are you doing New Year's
New Year's eve?
Wonder whose arms will hold you good and tight
When it's exactly twelve o'clock that night
So what are you doing New Year's
New Year's eve
Maybe I'm crazy to suppose
I'd ever be the one you chose
Out of the thousand invitations
You've received
Oh, but in case I stand one little chance
Here comes that jackpot question in advance
What are you doing New Year's
New Year's eve
Maybe I'm crazy to suppose
I'd ever be the one you chose
Out of the thousand invitations
You've received
Who tell me I still stand one little chance
Here comes that jackpot question in advance
So what are we doing New Year's
New Year's
Steve Perry, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"
So if you like what you heard and you're looking for a new New Year's Eve song, the Perry track is available at this location as part of his The Season holiday album. The Season recently topped Billboard's Seasonal Chart.