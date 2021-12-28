Steve Perry Reveals Visualizer for ‘What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?’

While there are plenty of Christmas songs, New Year's Eve often gets overlooked when it comes to inspiring music. However, with former Journey frontman Steve Perry recently releasing his The Season holiday album, he made sure to include a New Year's Eve song that can be heard in the newly released visualizer below.

"What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" isn't exactly on par with the soaring power vocals that Perry routinely delivered in Journey, with the singer taking a more soulful, scaled back approach providing a more vulnerable and intimate vocal over a solemn piano backing. It's a hopeful song as Perry ponders making his move in a newly developing relationship on one of the more romantic evenings of the year. Check out the lyrics and visualizer for the song below.

Steve Perry, "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" Lyrics (via AZLyrics.com)

When the bells all ring

And the horns all blow

And the couples we know

Are fondly kissing

Will I be with you

Or will I be among the missing? Maybe it's much too early in the game

But I thought I'd ask you just the same

What are you doing New Year's

New Year's eve?

Wonder whose arms will hold you good and tight

When it's exactly twelve o'clock that night

So what are you doing New Year's

New Year's eve Maybe I'm crazy to suppose

I'd ever be the one you chose

Out of the thousand invitations

You've received Oh, but in case I stand one little chance

Here comes that jackpot question in advance

What are you doing New Year's

New Year's eve Maybe I'm crazy to suppose

I'd ever be the one you chose

Out of the thousand invitations

You've received Who tell me I still stand one little chance

Here comes that jackpot question in advance

So what are we doing New Year's

New Year's

So if you like what you heard and you're looking for a new New Year's Eve song, the Perry track is available at this location as part of his The Season holiday album. The Season recently topped Billboard's Seasonal Chart.