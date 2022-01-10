Steve Stevens Suggests Deadland Ritual Ended When ‘Reality Hit’

Though the members of the supergroup Deadland Ritual appear to look fondly upon their collaboration, it appears as though the short-lived supergroup has come to an end. While appearing on Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation Sirius XM show, guitarist Steve Stevens reflected on the experience and why he feels that things didn't pan out in the long run.

Stevens was asked about the band, which also featured Apocalyptica singer Franky Perez, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler and former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum. He told Trunk (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "I think it's done, although there was a lot of material that was written that I hope will see the light of day in some form or another. I'm still friendly with all those guys."

As for why the band stopped after releasing only two songs, Stevens added that he felt a dose of reality hit the group as they started to promote their music. "It was really difficult. We were about to sign a deal. We went out and toured Europe. We're all seasoned musicians and we're used to a certain lifestyle, and here we were having to open," said the guitarist.

He continued, "We did a number of festival dates and small club dates. Initially, everyone said they were willing to do that, willing to get in the trenches. When reality hit and there was crappy food and crappy hotels and all that kind of stuff, I think people lost interest."

That said, Stevens said musically things were definitely clicking. "From the first day of rehearsal, to walk in there and play against the sound of Geezer Butler, man, I would have paid just to be there. Incredible. For bass players to have such a unique and profound influence on music, those records and that sound that I grew up with, and there I am playing against it, the hair stood up on my fucking arms," stated Stevens. "I mean, it was incredible. And [he's] such a gentleman. And the rhythm section of him and Matt was undeniable."

Stevens isn't the only band member to suggest the supergroup's demise. In March of 2021, Geezer Butler also suggested that the group might not return after the pandemic as the members had moved on to other things. At the time, Butler added that he "might rescue" some of the material for a solo album.

Over the course of their brief tenure, the band released the singles "Down in Flames" and "Broken and Bruised."