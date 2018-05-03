2018 Northern Invasion Set Times Revealed

We're a little over a week out from the 2018 edition of Northern Invasion and fans heading to Somerset, Wis. can now start mapping out their weekend. This year's bill will be headlined by Avenged Sevenfold on Saturday, May 12 and Tool on Sunday, May 13 and while there really shouldn't be any overlap for the headliners, you could face some decisions during the rest of both days.

The bands will perform on three stages: the Monster Main Stage, the Bud Light Stage and the St. Croix Casino Stage. The Saturday bill gets underway at 12 noon with Cold Kingdom performing on the St. Croix Casino Stage, while Joyous Wolf start at the same time on the same stage on Sunday. See all of the set times listed below:

Saturday, May 12

Monster Main Stage

9:30PM - Avenged Sevenfold

7:55PM - A Perfect Circle

6:20PM - Breaking Benjamin

5:05PM - I Prevail

3:55PM - Black Stone Cherry

2:50PM - The Bronx

1:45PM - Grandson

Bud Light Stage

7:10PM - Parkway Drive

5:45PM - Butcher Babies

4:30PM - Senses Fail

3:20PM - Stick to Your Guns

2:15PM - Cane Hill

1:10PM - Counterfeit

12:20PM - Big Story

St. Croix Casino Stage

7:50PM - Atreyu

6:15PM - We Came as Romans

5:00PM - Miss May I

3:50PM - DED

2:45PM - From Ashes to New

1:40PM - Dube

12:00PM - Cold Kingdom

Sunday, May 13

Monster Main Stage

9:15PM - Tool

7:40PM - Alice in Chains

6:05PM - Stone Temple Pilots

4:50PM - Black Veil Brides

3:35PM - Asking Alexandria

2:30PM - Red Sun Rising

1:05PM - 10 Years

Bud Light Stage

6:55PM - The Used

5:30PM - Anti-Flag

4:15PM - Like a Storm

3:00PM - I See Stars

1:35PM - The Fever 33

12:30PM - Whitney Peyton

St. Croix Casino Stage

7:35PM - Andrew W.K.

6:00PM - Hawthorne Heights

4:45PM - Dance Gavin Dance

3:30PM - The Blue Stones

2:25PM - Mutoid Man

1:00PM - Spirit Animal

12:00PM - Joyous Wolf

The 2018 Northern Invasion takes place at the Somerset Amphitheatre in Somerset, Wis., and a limited number of weekend general admission and single day tickets are still available at the festival website. You can also check the website for the variety of food options, camping opportunities and vendors taking part in Northern Invasion experience.