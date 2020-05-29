Iron Maiden, System of a Down + KISS Lead 2020 Download Virtual Festival
The bad news earlier this year was that the 2020 edition of Download Festival would not be going on as scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But organizers of the annual Euro festival season staple worked quickly to find an alternative, and now have a virtual festival set to take place. Mark off June 12-14 for some prime rock and metal viewing, with many top acts taking part.
The Download TV weekend will be split into day and evening programming, with tailor made shows featuring Iron Maiden, System of a Down and KISS leading the way. KISS will headline the Friday (June 12) festivities, with a replay of standout moments from their huge 2015 headline set. Iron Maiden head up the Saturday (June 13) programming with nostalgic performances, "Legacy of the Beast" snippets, as well as "something just for Download TV." And System of a Down get to close out the virtual festival on Sunday (June 14) with footage from their performances in 2005, 2011 and 2017.
Organizers have revealed their virtual lineup, which includes content from the following:
KISS
Iron Maiden
System Of A Down
Alestorm
Alter Bridge
Babymetal
Baroness
Black Futures
Black Veil Brides
Bowling For Soup
Bush
Creeper
Deftones
Disturbed
Employed To Serve
Fozzy
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gojira
Holding Absence
Killswitch Engage
Korn
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Mastodon
Motionless In White
NXT UK
Periphery
Poppy
Powerwolf
Skillet
Steel Panther
The Darkness
The Hara
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Theory
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wayward Sons
The virtual Download will also include a wealth of interactive content and activities, tutorials, artist Q&A's, special live performances and mindfulness sessions. Just make sure you subscribe to the Download TV YouTube channel to be able to watch the virtual event. Check out a trailer for Download 2020's virtual festival below.
Download 2020 Virtual Festival Trailer
