Iron Maiden, System of a Down + KISS Lead 2020 Download Virtual Festival

The bad news earlier this year was that the 2020 edition of Download Festival would not be going on as scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But organizers of the annual Euro festival season staple worked quickly to find an alternative, and now have a virtual festival set to take place. Mark off June 12-14 for some prime rock and metal viewing, with many top acts taking part.

The Download TV weekend will be split into day and evening programming, with tailor made shows featuring Iron Maiden, System of a Down and KISS leading the way. KISS will headline the Friday (June 12) festivities, with a replay of standout moments from their huge 2015 headline set. Iron Maiden head up the Saturday (June 13) programming with nostalgic performances, "Legacy of the Beast" snippets, as well as "something just for Download TV." And System of a Down get to close out the virtual festival on Sunday (June 14) with footage from their performances in 2005, 2011 and 2017.

Organizers have revealed their virtual lineup, which includes content from the following:

KISS

Iron Maiden

System Of A Down

Alestorm

Alter Bridge

Babymetal

Baroness

Black Futures

Black Veil Brides

Bowling For Soup

Bush

Creeper

Deftones

Disturbed

Employed To Serve

Fozzy

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gojira

Holding Absence

Killswitch Engage

Korn

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Mastodon

Motionless In White

NXT UK

Periphery

Poppy

Powerwolf

Skillet

Steel Panther

The Darkness

The Hara

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Theory

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wayward Sons

The virtual Download will also include a wealth of interactive content and activities, tutorials, artist Q&A's, special live performances and mindfulness sessions. Just make sure you subscribe to the Download TV YouTube channel to be able to watch the virtual event. Check out a trailer for Download 2020's virtual festival below.

Download 2020 Virtual Festival Trailer