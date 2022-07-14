Acting legend Henry Winkler opened up about a super awkward moment with Mick Jagger during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Winkler explained what happened when he approached the Rolling Stones singer at a restaurant.

When guest host Anthony Anderson asked Winkler if he gets star-stuck, his response was "I do, but mostly by singers, mostly by music...I lose my shit." The Arrested Development actor then revealed that the person he was the most star struck by was Stones legend Mick Jagger.

"I have met Mick Jagger. I was in a restaurant, and I walked up to Mick Jagger and I said 'Hello I'm Henry Winkler and I have all of your albums...it was such a pleasure to meet you and I was at your concert before I came to Hollywood.'"

Mick Jagger's response was not so enthusiastic as Winkler apparently. The actor said Jagger slowly turned and looked at him, nodded his head and said "Henry" and then turned away.

"I slunk out of the restaurant. I went 'I'm so sorry, I, you know what, I didn't mean to disturb you. Enjoy the sushi. It was such a pleasure," Winkler recalled of the encounter. But apparently he couldn't help firing off one more compliment before leaving the restaurant and ended with, "I love your album."

Mick Jagger is currently on the Rolling Stones Sixty tour while Henry Winkler was just nominated for an Emmy for his role as Gene Casino on the HBO series Barry.

Watch Acting Legend Henry Winkler Talk About Awkward Moment With Mick Jagger at a Restaurant