All-Star Lineup of Tones: A Who’s Who of Guitar Heroes + Their Rigs

Every guitar or bass player has a performer whose technique and tone they admire. In fact, an artist’s sound is really their signature and what inspires us to pick up certain instruments and gear. As musicians first, IK understands this and is dedicated to making the sound of celebrity gear and rigs accessible to any fan who craves that sound.

Over the years, IK has worked with the best guitarists in the world to capture their sonic mojo. Artist expansion packs for AmpliTube 5 include: AmpliTube Slash, AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix, AmpliTube Brian May, Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection and AmpliTube Joe Satriani. Below are some insightful videos to understand the reasoning behind each one.

As Joe Satriani describes AmpliTube, “It’s like having a Guitar Center and a studio all to my own. And I can play whatever I want and no one tells me to get out of the store!” AmpliTube Joe Satriani replicates three amps, three cabinets, and five stompbox effects, all carefully modeled and loaded with presets, all under the supervision of the man himself. Watch here.

Brian May’s tone is unmistakable, but how does he do it exactly? IK worked meticulously with Brian May and his techs to provide the unique sound you’ve heard on countless albums and stages for decades. In this video, Jamie Humphries (guitarist for official Queen production “We Will Rock You”) demonstrates what’s in AmpliTube Brian May.

As Slash tells it, “I started to look for ways to record ideas on the road. At some point I was introduced to the iRig and I was floored by it.” From that came AmpliTube Slash, a suite of Slash's signature guitar effects, amps and cabinets that he uses on tour and in the studio, including 13 presets made by Slash himself. Watch here.

Dimebag Darrell may be gone, but his sonic legacy is alive and kicking. IK worked meticulously with Dime’s long-time guitar tech, Grady Champion, to precisely model all of Dime’s guitar tones from the album Cowboys From Hell. In this clip, Wes Hauch shares tips on getting the most from the Dimebag Darrel CFH Collection for AmpliTube.

All of these artist collections sound better than ever in AmpliTube 5. Learn more about AmpliTube 5 artist collections here.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IK MULTIMEDIA.