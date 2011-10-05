Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs Dies at 56 – Rockers React on Twitter

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who revolutionized music industry by introducing the iPod and iTunes, passed away today (Oct. 5) at the age of 56 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Jobs helped change the way music is distributed with Apple's technical advancements. He recently stepped down as CEO of Apple Computer, citing his health issues. "Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being," a memo to Apple employees read today. "Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Steve leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will forever be the foundation of Apple."

Within minutes of news of his death this evening, members of the music community reacted on Twitter. Rockers such as Nikki Sixx, Fred Durst, Trent Reznor, Godsmack, Guns N' Roses and others have paid tribute to Jobs. Read what they had to say below: