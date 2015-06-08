Trent Reznor Helps Introduce Apple Music Streaming Service

Apple is the latest to get in the music streaming game, introducing their Apple Music service on Monday afternoon (June 8) in San Francisco. The presentation included a video narrated by Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor.

Apple Music is a streaming service as well as a pioneering worldwide live radio station from Apple that broadcasts 24 hours a day and allows fans to connect with their favorite artists. In addition, those using Apple music can pull from a diverse collection of artists while music experts help program playlists for your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, PC, Apple TV and Android phones. Look for Apple Music to officially be available on June 30 in over 100 countries.

During the presentation, it was revealed that Apple Music will come with a social media element named Connect that was introduced by rap star Drake. Apple Music will cost $9.99 a month for subscribers, though it will be free for the first three months of operation. A family rate (up to six people) will be available for $14.99 per month.

“We love music, and the new Apple Music service puts an incredible experience at every fan’s fingertips,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “All the ways people love enjoying music come together in one app — a revolutionary streaming service, live worldwide radio and an exciting way for fans to connect with artists.”

“Apple Music is really going to move the needle for fans and artists,” said music industry icon Jimmy Iovine. “Online music has become a complicated mess of apps, services and websites. Apple Music brings the best features together for an experience every music lover will appreciate.”

As for the Radio Station, Beats 1, will feature broadcasts from former BBC host Zane Lowe broadcasting from Los Angeles, Ebro Darden coming at you from New York and Julie Adenuga hitting the airwaves from London.

As mentioned, the announcement also featured a video narrated by Trent Reznor, who has been active in the launch of Apple Music. The clip can be seen above.

