Foo Fighters Play Unplugged for Apple iPhone 5 Launch Party

While products like the iPod Touch or Nano may be tiny, it's rare that the folks at Apple do anything concerning the launch of their products small. So with that in mind it should be of no surprise that they were able to secure one of the biggest rock bands in the land, the Foo Fighters, to play the Apple iPhone 5 launch party Wednesday (Sept. 12).

Following the new product demonstration, Dave Grohl and company took the stage for an unplugged set for those in attendance." According to the Guardian, the singer addressed the crowd stating, "One of the incredible things about being here is that you're meeting people who are shaping our future, and just like Little Richard, Tom Petty, Jimmy Page, these are just people who took it upon themselves to change our future, but you meet them and they're people! And this one's dedicated to all those people."

The Apple honchos used the occasion to not only launch the new iPhone, but to show off a redesigned iTunes that comes with iCloud integration that will be available next month as a free download. In addition, new iPod Nano's and Touch's will be available in October as well, with pre-orders starting on Sept. 14.

Having just played the Democratic National Convention and a Rock the Vote fundraiser, Foo Fighters are spacing out their performances at the moment. Next up for the band will be appearances at the Music Midtown Festival Sept. 21 in Atlanta, the DeLuna Festival Sept. 22 in Pensacola, Fla., and New York City's Global Festival Sept. 29.