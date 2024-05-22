Apple Music has completed its 10-day rollout of their 100 Best Albums list and it only features one metal album. Fortunately, there’s quite a lot of rock on the list to help ease the pain.

As much as we all may be dismayed by the results, heavy metal being snubbed is something we’ve all grown accustomed to. It’s just something we must accept, whether it’s from our own institutions (the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) or mainstream music organizations ranging from the Grammys to tech companies.

The One Metal Album

One silver lining is that Apple Music's lone metal pick is an irrefutable classic — Metallica’s Master of Puppets.

It’s a bit of a head-scratcher to see Black Sabbath left off the list entirely, but Master of Puppets represents so much. It’s a branch off the metal tree that found a band pioneering a new sound while taking influences from the early traditional metal scene. The 1986 record also proved to be a massive influence on the underground, while lyrically advancing the genre with reflective and thought-provoking themes.

Coming in at No. 69 will likely inspire headbangers to shake their fist at the sky, but it’s better than Apple Music neglecting metal entirely, right?

Overall, rock is rather well-represented. There’s dozens of inclusions, all of which we’ve rounded up below.

What Album Is No. 1?

And as for what album took the coveted No. 1 spot? That honor goes to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the 1998 album by rapper Lauryn Hill.

The Rock + Metal Albums on Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums List

Ranked: No. 100 - No. 76 (Six Albums)

No. 99 — The Eagles, Hotel California

No. 97 — Rage Against the Machine, Rage Against the Machine

No. 90 — AC/DC, Back in Black

No. 83 — Patti Smith, Horses

No. 81 — Neil Young, After the Gold Rush

No. 78 — Elton John, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Ranked: No. 75 - No. 51 (11 Albums)

No. 74 — Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral

No. 69 — Metallica, Master of Puppets

No. 68 — The Strokes, This Is It

No. 66 — The Smith, The Queen Is Dead

No. 63 — The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Are You Experienced?

No. 60 — The Velvet Underground & Nico, The Velvet Underground & Nico

No. 59 — Arctic Monkeys, AM

No. 58 — Oasis, (What's the Story) Morning Glory

No. 56 — The Cure, Disintegration

No. 53 — The Rolling Stones, Exile on Main Street

No. 52 — Guns N' Roses, Appetite for Destruction

Ranked: No. 50 - No. 26 (Six Albums)

No. 49 — U2, The Joshua Tree

No. 43 — Talking Heads, Remain in Light

No. 35 — The Clash, London Calling

No. 33 — Radiohead, Kid A

No. 28 — Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon

No. 27 — Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II

Ranked: No. 25 - No. 1 (Seven Albums)

No. 24 — David Bowie, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

No. 22 — Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run

No. 21 — The Beatles, Revolver

No. 12 — Radiohead, OK Computer

No. 11 — Fleetwood Mac, Rumours

No. 9 — Nirvana, Nevermind

No. 3 — The Beatles, Abbey Road

See the entire list here.