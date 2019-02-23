With Guns N' Roses, almost nothing is certain, but a new album is looking more and more like a genuine possibility. Slash recently confirmed material is in the works and now Duff McKagan has told radio DJ Eddie Trunk (video below) that it's happening.

"Oh, it's real," said the bassist when asked "how real" the likelihood of a follow-up to Chinese Democracy is. Still, there is no set plan as McKagan explained, "But the fun part and the cool part about Guns N' Roses is we don't really talk about it, and what happens next just happens. It's never been that band that there's a direct schedule of how we do things."

Speaking about the material that's currently being worked on, he offered, "I've heard some magnificent stuff that Axl [Rose] has — really cool stuff he'd been working on. So I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don't mean to get anybody rabid. [A new GN'R album] will happen when it happens, that's for sure."

Initially, guitarist Richard Fortus ignited the chatter about a potential new record from Guns N' Roses — one that would be the first to feature Slash and McKagan since The Spaghetti Incident?, their 1993 covers collection. Fortus laid out a rough timeline for new music, even suggesting that a song could surface before the year is over.

Slash was non-committal regarding when the writing and recording would commence. Regardless, his confirmation of new material, along with McKagan's, means something is definitely brewing.