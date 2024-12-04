Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit – ‘There Was No Assault’

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose has settled the sexual assault lawsuit that was filed against him in November of 2023 over an alleged incident that took place in 1989.

Former model Sheila Kennedy filed the suit, claiming that the singer forced himself on her in his hotel room in New York one night after they met at a nightclub. The suit claimed that Kennedy initially found the singer attractive and was open to having sex with him, but he allegedly became aggressive as the night progressed and sexually assaulted her.

Kennedy also discussed the evening in her 2016 autobiography No One's Pet and in the 2021 documentary Look Away.

Rose denied the allegations in a statement through his lawyer Alan Gutman, arguing [via TMZ], "Simply put, this incident never happened. Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires."

In a filing in March of 2024, representatives on behalf of Rose noted that in both Kennedy's aforementioned 2016 biography and the 2021 documentary, she described her sexual encounter with the singer as consensual.

"Despite having made clear and definitive statements, both before and after the height of the 'Me Too' movement, that her alleged sexual encounter with Rose was consensual, her position has now shifted," the filing asserted.

Thus, Rose's team requested a dismissal of the of the lawsuit, and for sanctions to be imposed against Kennedy

It seems that the lawsuit has now been put to rest. A new report by Rolling Stone states that Rose and Kennedy privately settled the lawsuit and the vocalist has maintained his innocence in regards to the allegations.

"As I have from the beginning, I deny the allegations. There was no assault,” Rose affirmed.

“Mr. Rose has suffered greatly from this lawsuit and I am pleased that he will now be able to move on with his life,” the rocker's lawyer, E. Danya Perry, said in another statement to the publication.

Both parties agreed to close the case with prejudice, so it cannot be reopened in the future.