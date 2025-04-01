The Beatles Biopic Has Been Cast – Where Have You Seen the Four Actors Before?

Where have you seen the cast of the new Beatles biopic before?

After months of buzz, director Sam Mendes has confirmed that he will helm The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Mendes also revealed at CinemaCon that the film has been cast with actors Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn stepping into their roles as John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

According to Variety, the four actors were also on hand at the CinemaCon Las Vegas trade show and walked out and bowed in the style of the "Fab Four" back in their heyday.

The film carries the logline: “Each man has his own story, but together they are legendary." Supposedly the movie will be split up into four parts and will serve as “first binge-able theatrical experience.” It is not clear whether the movies will all arrive simultaneously or if they will arrive separately over a span of time.

“We need big cinematic events to get people out of the house,” Mendes told the room full of theater owners on Monday at Sony’s presentation.

So where have you seen these four actors before? Each are rising stars in Hollywood, with this film project seemingly helping their upward trajectory. Get a closer look at where you might have seen each of the new Beatles biopic cast members below.

