Behemoth to Release 2020 Livestream in Abandoned Church as Live Album + Video

Last year, Behermoth overtook an abandoned church and filmed a historic performance inside its once sacred and now decaying walls in a livestream event dubbed In Absentia Dei. That exclusive show is now set for a Dec. 17 release as both a live album and video and fans who didn't see the one-off event can catch their first glimpse with newly released, pro-shot "Evoe" performance video.

"In Absentia Dei was a massive challenge and a huge risk, but it was a great artistic and commercial success," said Behemoth leader Nergal. "The response was absolutely brilliant — we made a statement with this performance and set the bar high. I hope that we can continue to raise the bar with the projects to come!"

Behemoth teamed up with their usual videography conspirators, Grupa 13, for this unique concert special, occupying an abandoned church in rural Poland and transforming it into a hellscape, complete with ornamental fire and theatrical lighting for the 19-song set.

View the clip for "Evoe," the show opener, below and view the full set list further down the page. In Absentia Dei will be released across a variety of formats and pre-orders can be placed here.

Behemoth, "Evoe" — In Absentia Dei

Behemoth, In Absentia Dei Artwork + Track Listing

Metal Blade / Nuclear Blast

01. "Evoe"

02. "Wolves Ov Siberia"

03. "Prometherion"

04. "From The Pagan Vastlands"

05. "Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel"

06. "Antichristian Phenomenon"

07. "Conquer All"

08. "Lucifer"

09. "Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer"

10. "Satan's Sword (I Have Become)"

11. "Ov Fire And The Void"

12. "Chwala Mordercom Wojciecha"

13. "As Above So Below"

14. "Slaves Shall Serve"

15. "Chant For Ezkaton 2000 ev"

16. "Sculpting The Throne Ov Seth"

17. "Bartzabel"

18. "Decade Ov Therion"

19. "Father O Satan O Sun!"