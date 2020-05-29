You'll want to clear some time this fall for some essential viewing, as one of the most intriguing musicians in metal is set to be the centerpiece of a new documentary. Adam the Apostate, due this fall, will dig into the life of Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski.

A description for the film reads, "An expansive filmic biography of 'Adam Nergal Darski', many-faced leader of extreme metal band Behemoth, covering his humble beginnings in Cold-war Poland, rise to musical excellence and fame as well as successful fights against both cancer and dubious legal prosecution."

Nergal has run into multiple legal brushes with the law over the years, including a blasphemy case in his native Poland. He was also diagnosed with leukemia in 2010 and underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a bone marrow transplant before beating the disease.

The Adam the Apostate documentary is being released through Artax Films, with Claudio Marino directing the look at the singer's life. Though an exact release date has not been announced, the first trailer (seen below) states that the film will arrive this fall.

Behemoth's last studio album was 2018's I Loved You at Your Darkest, but the band has a new EP featuring their cover of The Cure's "A Forest" that drops today (May 29). You can pick it up here.

Adam the Apostate Documentary Trailer