Behemoth's sound continues to evolve and on the soon-to-come EP, A Forest, it comes by way of a cover of The Cure's song from which that title is taken. For the track and the chilling music video that has just been released, comes a guest appearance from Shining frontman Niklas Kvaforth.

Expectedly, Behemoth's take is not a simple recreation of The Cure's classic Seventeen Seconds song, which was originally released in 1980. There's a blackened atmosphere that enshrouds an otherwise bubbly bass line that propels the track and the vocal tradeoffs between Nergal's gravely bellow and Kvarforth's gasping croaks are sublimely evil.

"Covering music outside of metal is a challenge covering legendary music is an even greater challenge…that is what drove us throughout this process. A lot of bands try it and a lot of bands fail," reflected Nergal. Pointing to previous successes in Behemoth's career in this area, he added, "Subjectively, I love the outcome and it ranks amongst my favourite Behemoth covers alongside Killing Joke’s 'Total Invasion' and Siekiera’s 'Ludzie Wschodu.'"

Of Kvaforth's disturbing presence in the song and woodland video, directed by Claudio Marino, Nergal enthused, "Niklas’ psychotic appearance, attitude and vibe was a key element to our representation of the music and the only man who could give the performance the same depth as the original."

"The tracks act as a continuation on from I Loved You At Your Darkest – no more, no less," said the Behemoth frontman of the band's election of covering The Cure, and, in closing, Nergal exclaimed, "We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!"

Watch the video for Behemoth's "A Forest" below and view the EP artwork and track listing, which features two new Behemoth songs. The new release will arrive on May 29 and can be pre-ordered here.

Behemoth, "A Forest" Music Video

Behemoth, A Forest EP Artwork + Track Listing

New Aeon Musick

1. "A Forest" (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

2. "A Forest" (Live from Merry Christless, Warsaw)

3. "Shadows ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha"

4. "Evoe"