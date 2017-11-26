Ho! Ho! Ho! Behemoth are in the giving spirit this holiday season, but their gift, appropriately, comes during their upcoming "Merry Christless" shows in Warsaw, Poland. The group is welcoming back two former members for special performances, giving fans a chance to see the Grom lineup in action.

Grom was the band's second ever release, arriving on the scene in 1996, and for the special shows, Behemoth will welcome back drummer Adam "Baal Ravenlock" Muraszko and bassist Leszek "Les" Dziegielewski. The performances will take place Dec. 14 and 15. The band's post on the matter can be read below:

The shows will take place at the Progresja in Warsaw and since the posting both performances have sold out. Master's Hammer, Mgla, Infernal War and In Twilight's Embrace will join the bill on Dec. 14, while Master's Hammer and Mgla return on Dec. 15 with Mentor and Witchmaster taking the other two spots.

Baal played with Behemoth between 1991-1996, appearing on the band's first two albums before his exit. Les, meanwhile, provided bass and backing vocals between 1995-1999, while also adding guitar help in 1999 before leaving the group following their fourth album Satanica. The one constant through Behemoth's tenure has been singer/guitarist Adam "Nergal" Darski.

The current lineup of Behemoth have been working on new music, as the proposed follow-up to The Satanist is reportedly being projected for a fall 2018 street date.

Behemoth Albums Ranked