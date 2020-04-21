Keeping track of all the amazing metal songs that have come out is almost too difficult... unless it's your job. That's where we come in — we've rounded up 2020's Best Metal Songs (So Far) in one convenient place for you to get your new music fix.

Whether you're looking to revisit some new favorites or dive into some bands you're not familiar with, the list (and playlist) below should help you out quite a bit. This year has already been home to so many standout tracks, and we'll keep this list updating with new additions as 2020 rolls onward.

If you're looking for more than just individual tracks, don't sleep on our list of 2020's Best Metal Albums (So Far) and invest in the long haul. Besides, what else are you going to do with all that free time while you're stuck at home trying to dodge a global pandemic?

See our picks for this year's best metal songs below and follow the corresponding Spotify playlist here.

2020's Best Metal Songs (So Far)

