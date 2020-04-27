2020 is off to a great start musically, and you can look for a stronger late year push, too, thanks to the coronavirus pushing back a number of releases. Still, what has arrived so far has given us plenty of reason to celebrate.

Rock radio vets like Pearl Jam, Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Temple Pilots, Alter Bridge and Incubus are back with fresh material. We've got some scenesters popping fresh new sounds in our ears, plus there is a wealth of newer acts starting to make a name for themselves. Remember acts like Hot Mulligan, Welshly Arms and Holding Absence for starting to break through in 2020.

We've already visited the Best Rock Albums of 2020 (So Far). Now it's time to turn it up, jam it out and get some of these tracks stuck in your head. Join us as we scroll through the Best Rock Songs of 2020 (So Far) and check out our Spotify playlist here. Then come back for more as we'll update this list. Also, check out the Best Metal Songs of 2020 (So Far) here.