Betraying the Martyrs Announce Their Split, Issue Statement + Final Video

Betraying the Martyrs have called it a career, but not without one final statement and an epic new video that represents their final musical release.

The French metalcore outfit dropped the news via their socials, announcing that after a 15-year career that they would be splitting up. In their announcement, the band revealed that the difficult economic situation for bands in today's climate played a role in their decision to split. Their full statement can be read in full below.

[ 2008-2023 ] Betraying The Martyrs have decided to part ways.

After a 15 years old very successful career that has seen the French band perform over 990 concerts throughout the whole world, BTM have decided to call it a day.

As we’ve always been, we’d like to remain transparent with you guys, who have been supporting us for all these years and through so many events.

Today's world’s economical situation, and never ending increases in touring costs (during & right after Covid) took a massive toll on all of us, financially but also individually (physically and mentally) and we simply came to the conclusion that we don’t have the strength to move forward together anymore. For the past months, we have been struggling to function as a band, to make consensual, unanimous decisions and to be able to all look in the same directions.

That being said, it is with a lot of emotions and a very heavy heart that we would like to present to you our very last piece, a beautiful 7 minutes-long music video that took us immense efforts in the making. A farewell gift for you all to enjoy.

Watch, stream and share the band’s final offering « The Veil » - OUT NOW everywhere and on all platforms.

We would like to thank every single one of you for all those beautiful years spent together, we will cherish those memories for the rest of our lives.

BTM.

As stated, the band has one final piece of music to share. Opening with sparse piano and strings, the song and video for "Irae + The Veil" builds in intensity over a crushingly nearly seven-minute journey. The opening "Irae" is primarily instrumental, with vocals appearing more through "The Veil" portion. The two tracks are bundled under the EP title Godspeed, which can be picked up through multiple formats here. Watch the video below.

Betraying the Martyrs, "Irae + The Veil"

READ MORE: Bands That Broke Up in 2022

Over the course of their career, Betraying the Martyrs issued four studio albums, with the last being 2019's Rapture through Sumerian Records.