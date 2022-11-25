This year was a heartbreaking one for countless metalheads, punks and rock fans who lost their favorite bands. These are the bands that broke up in 2022.

The breakup of Every Time I Die was a gut punch in the very opening days of 2022. The cult band had just released what many considered to be their all-time best album with Radical, but tensions between the instrumental section of ETID and vocalist Keith Buckley turned out to be insurmountable.

Multiple members of Every Time I Die eventually teamed up in the studio with producer Will Putney, but no music has yet been released. Keith Buckley has since performed a number of solo shows, but no new music has been announced from the singer.

2022 was also the year that NOFX announced the culmination of their career. The announcement came in true punk rock fashion, with Fat Mike breaking the news to a fan in an Instagram comments section. With 40 years of history behind them, NOFX will say goodbye by playing 40 shows consisting of 40 songs each, without repeating the same setlist twice. 2024 will likely be the final year of NOFX, but what’s certain is the punk legends will be missed.

Check out our full list of the bands that broke up in 2022 below. Here’s to better luck next year.

Bands That Broke Up in 2022 Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus or broke up entirely in 2022.