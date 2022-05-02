Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Had a ‘Name Three Songs’ Encounter Over Every Time I Die Shirt

Any time you throw a band shirt on and leave your home, you're taking a gamble that someone will try to test your knowledge about the artist you're repping — and that especially goes for women. Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante had one of the infamous "name three songs" encounters over an Every Time I Die shirt.

LaPlante, who, over the last couple of years has become quite a prominent heavy metal vocalist herself, wrote about the conversation on her Twitter yesterday (May 1).

"I am wearing my tie-dye ETID shirt at the gym right now and the guy next to me asked me if I know the band so I’ve said 'no' and he is now explaining the band to me. Imagine going up to someone and opening by asking if they know what the thing is on the shirt they are wearing," she wrote.

"I don’t really think about talking about this stuff a lot because I’m not really into engaging on the internet as much these days but sometime I’ll have to tell you all the wild things men say to me," the singer continued. "I think it’s cool when people ask me about bands when they see my shirt. But this guy didn’t do that he started with, 'Do you know the band on the shirt you're wearing?'Hahah this kind of stuff happens a lot, but this was very funny so I thought I would share."

It's comical that the gym-goer felt the need to educate LaPlante on a popular metal band without even realizing that she is the frontwoman for another one. If he's such a metalcore connoisseur, shouldn't he be aware of Spiritbox? Spiritbox did open for ETID at their final (?) 'Tid The Season Show back in December, after all.

Among the various responses LaPlante received to her tweet thread, someone suggested that the story will likely get back to him.

"Well if your reading this and you were cross examining a sweaty lady with blue hair and a tie dye ETID shirt on Sunday, May 1st in Victoria... rack your weights when you’re done freak stop leaving them around," she replied.

See the tweets below.

Spiritbox are heading out on tour in a few weeks, starting with a performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Fla., and then they'll head to Europe throughout the rest of May and June before returning to North America for some more festivals. See all of the dates on their website.