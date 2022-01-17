Every Time I Die Have Broken Up

Every Time I Die have announced their breakup following a spat with singer Keith Buckley. The announcement was shared by various members of the legendary band, which lasted from 1998-2021.

Fans can view Jordan Buckley and Andy Williams' statements below:

Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose's last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one. There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it's either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we've been cut off to any and all communication by him himself. Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any & all ways. While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished. See you soon. Forever grateful, Andy, Jordan, Steve & Goose

Keith Buckley responded to his former bandmates by publishing a legal notice given to him in late December:

Bassist Steve Micciche responded to Buckley's tweet with,"Where does that say 'you're fired?' Man, this is sad."

He then went on to respond to some fan comments, offering further insight into his views of the situation.

Every Time I Die were scheduled to head out on tour with Underoath and Spiritbox next month, but Underoath confirmed that new support would be announced Monday.

Toward the end of last year, disputes between Buckley and the rest of Every Time I Die surfaced as the vocalist aired grievances over social media. The band eventually issued a since-deleted statement that they would finish their tour without Buckley as he prioritized his mental health as their annual 'Tid the Season holiday event approached.

After Every Time I Die's statement was released, Buckley then responded with a series of tweets that chronicled the discord between him and his brother, guitarist Jordan Buckley. It was later revealed that he and the band were working on things "privately" before the holiday show.

In all, Every Time I Die released nine studio albums, the last of which, 2021's Radical, was named the No. 2 album of the year by Loudwire.

